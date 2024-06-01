Extent of rolling blackouts on 1 June may vary due to Russian attack on Ukraine

Rolling blackouts are expected across Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00 on 1 June, but their extent may vary due to the Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: It is noted that Russian forces have launched the sixth large-scale missile and drone strike on energy facilities since March this year. Energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts have been attacked.

"Rolling blackouts for household and industrial consumers are expected to be applied in all oblasts from 18:00 to 23:00 today. At the same time, the extent of restrictions may vary due to the attack on the power grid overnight," the statement said.

The ministry added that electricity imports are expected to reach 26,946 MWh for the current 24 hours. No exports are expected.

Background:

Six cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.

On the same night, the Russians targeted energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

