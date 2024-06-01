All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Extent of rolling blackouts on 1 June may vary due to Russian attack on Ukraine

Saturday, 1 June 2024, 12:34
Extent of rolling blackouts on 1 June may vary due to Russian attack on Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Rolling blackouts are expected across Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00 on 1 June, but their extent may vary due to the Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: It is noted that Russian forces have launched the sixth large-scale missile and drone strike on energy facilities since March this year. Energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts have been attacked.

Advertisement:

"Rolling blackouts for household and industrial consumers are expected to be applied in all oblasts from 18:00 to 23:00 today. At the same time, the extent of restrictions may vary due to the attack on the power grid overnight," the statement said. 

The ministry added that electricity imports are expected to reach 26,946 MWh for the current 24 hours. No exports are expected.

Background:

  • Six cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.
  • On the same night, the Russians targeted energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: