Russia seriously damages equipment at two thermal power plants

Ivashkiv Olena, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 June 2024, 09:30
Russia seriously damages equipment at two thermal power plants
Stock photo: Ukrenergo

The Russians have attacked energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on Facebook; DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine 

Details: Halushchenko reported that the aftermath is still being determined. 

Power engineers are already working to deal with it.

Update: DTEK reported "serious damage" to two thermal power plants. 

Quote: "Another extremely difficult night for the Ukrainian energy sector. The enemy attacked two of our thermal power plants. 

Equipment was seriously damaged. 

This is already the sixth large-scale attack on DTEK thermal power plants in the past two and a half months."

Background:

  • Six Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off in Russia on the night of 31 May-1 June.  They performed launch manoeuvres at around 03:00. The missiles reached the westernmost part of the country, Zakarpattia Oblast, at 04:29. The all-clear was given at 05:30.
  • Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, reported that wreckage from a downed Russian drone caused fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Subjects: warenergyDTEK
