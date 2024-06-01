Six Russian cruise missiles hit 3 critical infrastructure objects in Lviv Oblast

Six cruise missiles have targeted three important infrastructure sites in Lviv Oblast during a massive Russian attack on the night of 31 May - 1 June.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the prolonged air-raid, which lasted from 03:29 to 06:10, six cruise missiles struck three key infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast," Kozytskyi said.

He added that the Air Command Zakhid (West) anti-aircraft missile units, aircraft and mobile fire groups in their area of responsibility destroyed 18 missiles and 6 Shahed UAVs.

Currently, all vital services in Lviv Oblast are functioning normally.

New information has come in that four people were injured as a result of the Russian night attack on one of the important infrastructure facilities. They were hospitalised.

Background: On the night of 31 May - 1 June, Russian forces targeted power facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

