Estonian PM: We don't have plan B in case of Ukraine's defeat

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called on Western states to strengthen military support for Ukraine, given that if Russia wins, her own country, Estonia, will become the next target of aggression.

Source: Kaja Kallas in an interview with BBC; European Pravda

Kallas noted that the Estonian government allocates more than 1% of its GDP to support Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If every Nato country did this, Ukraine would win," Kaja Kallas said.

The Estonian PM was asked if the country had a "plan B" in case Ukraine lost the current war and the Russian invasion was ultimately successful.

Quote: "We have no Plan B for a Russian victory, because then we would stop focussing on Plan A," Kallas said, referring to helping Ukraine resist the Russian invasion.

Quote: "We should not give in to pessimism. Victory in Ukraine is not just about territory. If Ukraine joins Nato, even without some territory, then that’s a victory because it will be placed under the Nato umbrella," Kallas said.

The Estonian PM stressed that Russia is waging a hybrid war against the West and "wants to sow fear in our societies."

Background:

Earlier, Kaja Kallas said there is enough support for Ukraine from the free world, but fear hinders it.

Kallas also believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is seeking to use the threat of mass migration to divide and weaken Europe in its support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!