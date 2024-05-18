All Sections
Estonian Prime Minister explains why Ukraine has not received sufficient support

Saturday, 18 May 2024, 19:58
Estonian Prime Minister explains why Ukraine has not received sufficient support
Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, has said she believes that fear stands in the way of more support for Ukraine from the rest of the free world.

Source: Kaja Kallas during a discussion on support for Ukraine as part of the Lennart Meri conference, as reported by ERR

Details: Kallas was asked what is preventing the free world from supporting Ukraine more.

"We are held back by fear. Countries have different fears, whether the nuclear fear, the fear of escalation, or the fear of migration. We must not fall into the trap of fear, because that is exactly what Putin wants. He wants us to be afraid and not support Ukraine out of fear," Kallas replied.

"We will act decisively and stop our adversaries from dictating our future," she added.

Kallas also stressed that Ukraine’s allies have to support it for as long as it takes.

"This means that we have to help Ukraine push Russia back to its borders. We have to continue imposing sanctions until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored.

The aggressor has to fully pay for the damage they have caused and all those guilty, including the Russian leadership, must be held responsible. The end of grey zones is what Europe needs, and this means that Ukraine has to join the EU and NATO," Kallas said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to use the threat of mass migration to divide and weaken Europe’s support for Ukraine.
  • Over the course of the next four years, Estonia will continue committing 0.25% of its GDP to military aid for Ukraine.

