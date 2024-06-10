Russia attacks Nikopol and Myrove community, damaging gas pipelines and power transmission lines

Russian forces bombarded Nikopol and Myrove hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 10 June. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak said that the Russians attacked Nikopol district twice on the evening of 9 June, targeting Marhanets hromada with artillery and Pokrov hromada with a kamikaze drone. A greenhouse and a private fishing boat were damaged.

Advertisement:

In addition, Nikopol and Myrove hromada came under attack on the morning of 10 June, with no casualties.

The attack damaged four houses, two outbuildings, a garage, gas pipelines and a power transmission line.

Background: On the night of 9-10 June, an energy infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast was shut down, which resulted in a power outage in the city of Sumy. Emergency power outages have been introduced in the oblast.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!