Russia attacks Nikopol and Myrove community, damaging gas pipelines and power transmission lines

Economichna PravdaMonday, 10 June 2024, 11:43
Russia attacks Nikopol and Myrove community, damaging gas pipelines and power transmission lines
Damaged house. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces bombarded Nikopol and Myrove hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 10 June. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Lysak said that the Russians attacked Nikopol district twice on the evening of 9 June, targeting Marhanets hromada with artillery and Pokrov hromada with a kamikaze drone. A greenhouse and a private fishing boat were damaged.

In addition, Nikopol and Myrove hromada came under attack on the morning of 10 June, with no casualties.

The attack damaged four houses, two outbuildings, a garage, gas pipelines and a power transmission line.

Background: On the night of 9-10 June, an energy infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast was shut down, which resulted in a power outage in the city of Sumy. Emergency power outages have been introduced in the oblast.

Subjects: attackDnipropetrovsk Oblast
