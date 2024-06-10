Nemo dolphinarium may have branches in Russia and connections to United Russia party

The activities of the Nemo dolphinarium network, which had previously been accused of animal abuse, have shown possible ties with Russia.

This is claimed in the special investigation by journalists of the UAnimals Media and the Molfar OSINT agency.

The first Nemo dolphinarium opened in 2005. Nerum Limited Liability Company invested in this project.

Advertisement:

"All of the owners of the Nerum company (or their namesakes) are also the founders of the Russian Ecological Centre LLC.

The corporation is headquartered in Anapa, Russia, and it continues to operate and contribute to the Russian budget. For example, in 2022 it contributed RUB 500.000 (at the present rate, this is more than US$5.500 in the state budget of the country that started a full-scale war with Ukraine)," the journalists reported.

Raisa Kyslovska, the mother of Andrii Kyslovskyi, a Communist Party of Ukraine delegate in the Odesa City Council, is a co-owner of the dolphinarium network. The data obtained by investigative journalists says Kyslovskyi has a temporary address of residence in Russia.

Advertisement:

It is also known that Nemo has close ties to other Russian enterprises, including Chudnoe Morye, which is owned by Sergei Zirinov, a United Russia party MP. He was accused of murder and forming a gang, being sentenced to 21 years.

"From 2011 to 2013, this Russian company had a partnership with the company Nerum and hosted marine animals on behalf of the Ecological Centre limited liability company."

According to UAnimals Media, the companies most likely maintained their relationship even after Russia annexed Crimea and invaded Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014.

Tatyana Ryabchikova and Nerum LLC established Nemo Dolphinarium at 10 Revkomovsky Lane in Alushta in 2014, after Russia had invaded Crimea. In fact, one of the dolphinariums still exists there.

Furthermore, the dolphinarium network has branches in Russian cities – in particular, Anapa, Nizhny Novgorod, Dzhubga, the town of Golubitskaya, and Vityazevo.

Support UP or become our patron!