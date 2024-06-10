All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Nemo dolphinarium may have branches in Russia and connections to United Russia party

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 10 June 2024, 16:41
Nemo dolphinarium may have branches in Russia and connections to United Russia party
Dolphins. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The activities of the Nemo dolphinarium network, which had previously been accused of animal abuse, have shown possible ties with Russia.

This is claimed in the special investigation by journalists of the UAnimals Media and the Molfar OSINT agency.

The first Nemo dolphinarium opened in 2005. Nerum Limited Liability Company invested in this project.

Advertisement:

"All of the owners of the Nerum company (or their namesakes) are also the founders of the Russian Ecological Centre LLC.

The corporation is headquartered in Anapa, Russia, and it continues to operate and contribute to the Russian budget. For example, in 2022 it contributed RUB 500.000 (at the present rate, this is more than US$5.500 in the state budget of the country that started a full-scale war with Ukraine)," the journalists reported.

Raisa Kyslovska, the mother of Andrii Kyslovskyi, a Communist Party of Ukraine delegate in the Odesa City Council, is a co-owner of the dolphinarium network. The data obtained by investigative journalists says Kyslovskyi has a temporary address of residence in Russia.

Advertisement:

It is also known that Nemo has close ties to other Russian enterprises, including Chudnoe Morye, which is owned by Sergei Zirinov, a United Russia party MP. He was accused of murder and forming a gang, being sentenced to 21 years.

"From 2011 to 2013, this Russian company had a partnership with the company Nerum and hosted marine animals on behalf of the Ecological Centre limited liability company."

According to UAnimals Media, the companies most likely maintained their relationship even after Russia annexed Crimea and invaded Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014.

Tatyana Ryabchikova and Nerum LLC established Nemo Dolphinarium at 10 Revkomovsky Lane in Alushta in 2014, after Russia had invaded Crimea. In fact, one of the dolphinariums still exists there.

Furthermore, the dolphinarium network has branches in Russian cities – in particular, Anapa, Nizhny Novgorod, Dzhubga, the town of Golubitskaya, and Vityazevo.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Russia
Russia begins patrolling Black Sea with submarines
Ukraine plans to store some F-16s abroad, Russians already vowed to target them
Russian tanker sails 12,000 kilometres to carry out secret oil transfer to circumvent sanctions – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: