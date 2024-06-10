All Sections
Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukraine's delegation to Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Economichna PravdaMonday, 10 June 2024, 17:50
Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukraine's delegation to Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024), which will be held 11-12 June in Berlin. 

Source: Decree No. 65/2024-RP dated 10 June, published on the Office of the President website

The decree states that Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, will head the delegation. 

The delegation also includes: 

  • Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy
  • Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy
  • Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries
  • Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health
  • Serhii Marchenko, Minister of Finance
  • Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine
  • Vasyl Shkurakov, First Deputy Minister of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine
  • Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Office of the President 

Zelenskyy allowed the head of the delegation to make changes to the composition of the delegation in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, as well as attract advisers, experts and technical workers to ensure its work.

