Ukrainian Railways has produced 70 medical railway cars since start of war

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has produced 70 medical railway cars at its own facilities since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: On 12 June, the Ukrainian Railways added two more medical evacuation cars to its rolling stock for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"These cars are outfitted to transport soldiers who suffered wounds of moderate severity. Alongside essential medical equipment and kits, they feature power generation and water purification systems," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The press service added that railway workers, in addition to doctors, serve on board the medical train. They ensure the stable operation of the medical car's systems and modules, generators, and lifts.

Background: In May, Ukrzaliznytsia passed the Armed Forces two upgraded railcars for the evacuation of the wounded soldiers.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!