All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Railways has produced 70 medical railway cars since start of war

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 12 June 2024, 15:36
Ukrainian Railways has produced 70 medical railway cars since start of war

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has produced 70 medical railway cars at its own facilities since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: On 12 June, the Ukrainian Railways added two more medical evacuation cars to its rolling stock for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"These cars are outfitted to transport soldiers who suffered wounds of moderate severity. Alongside essential medical equipment and kits, they feature power generation and water purification systems," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The press service added that railway workers, in addition to doctors, serve on board the medical train. They ensure the stable operation of the medical car's systems and modules, generators, and lifts.

Background: In May, Ukrzaliznytsia passed the Armed Forces two upgraded railcars for the evacuation of the wounded soldiers.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: railways
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
railways
Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia railway station attack: commuter train was 15 metres from strike's epicentre – photo
Dnipro railway station suspends operation after attack
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: