Ukraine to start repair of another nuclear power plant unit, power generation deficit expected

Economichna PravdaThursday, 13 June 2024, 12:59
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, will put another thousand-megawatt power unit under repair in the coming days.

Source: press service of Energoatom

Details: "Considering this, along with the rise in electricity consumption in July, the power grid's generation deficit may increase.

However, on the other hand, this repair schedule will allow us to minimise the duration of forced power outages in autumn," the press service said.

Petro Kotin, Acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom, stated that the company is once again performing scheduled preventive maintenance on nuclear power units ahead of schedule, just as they did last year.

"Energoatom has completed repairs of three power units with a capacity of 2,420 MW in recent months.

The total duration of repairs has already been reduced by 22.3 days from the planned schedule.

Consequently, nuclear power plants generated an additional 171.84 million kW of electricity and supported the power grid by reducing the duration of rolling blackouts in June," said Kotin.

Background: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo, reported that an additional unit at a nuclear power plant was to be commissioned on the night of 7-8 June, which would briefly improve the situation in the power grid.

