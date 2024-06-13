Canada to send about 2,000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine

The Canadian government has stated that it will start delivering decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine.

Source: Canadian national news agency Canadian Press, citing a press release from Canada's Department of National Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Canada will reportedly send the first tranche of about 2,000 rocket motors. The country’s government intends to start deliveries in the coming weeks.

Canadian experts have spent the last few months ensuring the safe operation of the CRV7s.

The announcement will be made by Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of National Defence, at the Ramstein meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Canada will also provide Ukraine with 29 Nanuk remote weapon stations and more than 130,000 rounds of ammunition for small arms.

The Canadian Armed Forces have more than 83,000 CRV7 air-to-ground rockets in service, which were developed in the 1980s and decommissioned in the early 2000s. Several years ago, the federal government signed a contract to dispose of these rockets.

The CRV7s were considered one of the most powerful air-to-ground rockets of its time and were in service with allied countries during the war in Afghanistan in 2001-2021. The Canadian Conservatives demanded that the government transfer tens of thousands of these missiles to Ukraine.

Blair further said Canada was sending Ukrainian defence forces the first four armoured vehicles out of 50 built for Kyiv.

