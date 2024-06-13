All Sections
Shadow fleet, Moscow and St Petersburg stock exchange: UK extends sanctions against Russia

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 13 June 2024, 15:17
The UK has extended the sanctions against Russia following a similar decision from the US.

Source: website of the UK government

Details: In total, 50 new positions were added to the list of sanctions restrictions, including six ships of the so-called shadow fleet.

Quote: "New targets include ships in Putin’s shadow fleet, institutions at the heart of Russia’s financial system and suppliers supporting Russia’s military production…

These new sanctions also target suppliers of munitions, machine tools, microelectronics, and logistics to Russia’s military, including entities based in China, Israel, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye, along with ships which transport military goods from North Korea to Russia."

In addition to this, the following legal entities were sanctioned:

  • Moscow Stock Exchange, a Russian stock exchange with the largest amount of bidding
  • SPB-Stock Exchange
  • National Clearing Centre
  • National Depositary of Russia
  • Ingossstrakh, a major insurance company

The restrictions were mainly imposed on Yuriy Denisov, the head of the Moscow Stock Exchange, and Ivan Tavrin, CEO of the Megafon company.

Background:

The US Department of the Treasury detected more than 10 schemes of evasion of the sanctions against Russia’s defence industrial base and imposed restrictions on over 90 foreign individuals and companies, mainly from China and Türkiye.

