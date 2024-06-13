All Sections
Ukraine's IT Army disrupts operations of Russian banks' leading provider

Economichna PravdaThursday, 13 June 2024, 20:22
Ukraine's IT Army disrupts operations of Russian banks' leading provider
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian hackers have targeted Mastertel, the main communications provider for Russian banks, causing disruptions in its operations for several days.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation; IT Army

Details: "Alfa-Bank, VTB, Sberbank and other sponsors of terrorism cannot provide some services because their systems are down.

Thanks to the cyber warfare operation, the Russians cannot use exchangers and some banking operations," the statement said.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s IT army had carried out a large-scale attack on the Russian government and local websites, including the Troika public transport fare payment system, causing disruptions in the metro systems in Moscow and Kazan.

