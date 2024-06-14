Pentagon extends contract with SpaceX for Starlink use in Ukraine

The Pentagon has extended a contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide Starlink Internet services in Ukraine.

Source: Bonnie Poindexter, spokeswoman for the US Space Systems Command, told Bloomberg

Details: The contract, worth US$14.1 million, will be valid for another six months, until 30 November.

Advertisement:

"The contract provides access to the Starlink constellation, hardware, and customer support under negotiated terms and conditions," Poindexter said.

Notably, this is a portion of the US$2.5 billion in contracts SpaceX has obtained for the military satellite launch program. Additionally, SpaceX is currently competing in a new round of bidding against United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co.

Background: The Polish government has extended the payment for the operation of more than 20,000 Starlink terminals, which Warsaw transferred to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!