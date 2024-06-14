All Sections
Pentagon extends contract with SpaceX for Starlink use in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaFriday, 14 June 2024, 10:54

The Pentagon has extended a contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide Starlink Internet services in Ukraine.

Source: Bonnie Poindexter, spokeswoman for the US Space Systems Command, told Bloomberg

Details: The contract, worth US$14.1 million, will be valid for another six months, until 30 November.

"The contract provides access to the Starlink constellation, hardware, and customer support under negotiated terms and conditions," Poindexter said.

Notably, this is a portion of the US$2.5 billion in contracts SpaceX has obtained for the military satellite launch program. Additionally, SpaceX is currently competing in a new round of bidding against United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co.

Background: The Polish government has extended the payment for the operation of more than 20,000 Starlink terminals, which Warsaw transferred to Ukraine.

