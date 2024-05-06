Poland will keep paying for over 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine

The Polish government will continue paying for the operation of more than 20,000 Starlink terminals, with which Warsaw supplied Ukraine.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

"Poland is our consistent partner in digitalisation. It has provided over 20,000 Starlink terminals which became a part of critical infrastructure, they supply Ukrainians with connection and the Internet," Fedorov noted following a meeting with Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digitalisation of Poland.

In addition to this, Poland will prolong the subscription fee of these terminals. Other key results of this meeting are:

A memorandum on cooperation between the ministries of digitalisation was signed; further joint projects for digitalisation, IT-industry development, AI and electronic governance will be implemented;

Support was discussed for the data centre of the State Tax Service of Ukraine built on the territory of Poland to ensure the security of important information.

