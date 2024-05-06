All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland will keep paying for over 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine

Economichna PravdaMonday, 6 May 2024, 19:35
Poland will keep paying for over 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine
Starlink Satellite Dish. Photo: Getty Images

The Polish government will continue paying for the operation of more than 20,000 Starlink terminals, with which Warsaw supplied Ukraine.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

"Poland is our consistent partner in digitalisation. It has provided over 20,000 Starlink terminals which became a part of critical infrastructure, they supply Ukrainians with connection and the Internet," Fedorov noted following a meeting with Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digitalisation of Poland.

Advertisement:

In addition to this, Poland will prolong the subscription fee of these terminals. Other key results of this meeting are:

  • A memorandum on cooperation between the ministries of digitalisation was signed; further joint projects for digitalisation, IT-industry development, AI and electronic governance will be implemented;
  • Support was discussed for the data centre of the State Tax Service of Ukraine built on the territory of Poland to ensure the security of important information.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: