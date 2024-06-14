Coca-Cola on trademark registration in Russia: safeguarding brand from third-party exploitation

Coca-Cola Ukraine has stated that the trademark applications it has filed in Russia are intended to protect its intellectual property rights, particularly because third parties worldwide have long sought to take advantage of the company's reputation.

Source: a response by Coca-Cola Ukraine to a letter from Ekonomichna Pravda (EP) editorial board

Details: In a comment to EP, Coca-Cola Ukraine stressed that the company's business activities in Russia remain suspended as of 14 June 2024.

"Intellectual property assets are highly valuable and important to The Coca-Cola Company, and we are constantly taking steps to improve and strengthen these assets around the world. The applications filed in Russia are intended to preserve our trademark rights. Our business in Russia ceased operations in 2022," the company said.

It is noted that the registration is in line with the company's strategy, which provides for the consistent implementation of measures to protect Coca-Cola's intellectual property.

"We are taking these steps to protect our brands and trademarks by consistently strengthening our intellectual property rights. Our business in Russia remains suspended," the company’s press service added.

Background: Coca-Cola, which left the Russian market after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is re-registering its trademarks in Russia.

