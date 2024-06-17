All Sections
Ukraine names starting lineup for match against Romania

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 17 June 2024, 14:50
Ukraine names starting lineup for match against Romania
Photo: Champion

The Ukrainian Football Association has announced the official line-up of the national team for the match of the first round of the European Championship 2024, in which Serhii Rebrov's wards will face the Romanian national team.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Andrii Lunin and Artem Dovbyk will make it to the starting 11. Anatolii Trubin and Roman Yaremchuk remain on the bench.

The starting line-up

Ukraine: 23. Andrii Lunin; 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko; 22. Mykola Matviienko; 13. Ilia Zabarnyi, 2. Yukhym Konoplia; 6. Taras Stepanenko (c); 19. Mykola Shaparenko; 14. Heorhii Sudakov; 10. Mykhailo Mudryk; 15. Viktor Tsyhankov; 11. Artem Dovbyk. 

Substitutes: 1. Heorhii Bushchan; 12. Anatolii Trubin; 26. Bohdan Mykhailychenko; 3. Oleksandr Svatok; 4. Maksym Talovierov; 21. Valerii Bondar; 24. Oleksandr Tymchyk; 5. Serhii Sydorchuk; 16. Vitalii Mykolenko; 8. Ruslan Malynovskyi; 9. Roman Yaremchuk; 25. Vladyslav Vanat; 7. Andrii Yarmolenko; 20. Oleksandr Zubkov; 18. Volodymyr Brazhko.

The match will take place at the Arena Munich in Munich (Germany) and will be the first for the national team of Ukraine at Euro 2024. The starting whistle will be blown at 16:00 Kyiv time.

