Japan to finance US$188 million technology transfer to Ukrainian business

The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, together with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), has announced the launch of a US$188 million grant project to transfer Japanese technology to Ukraine, funded by Japan.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Economy.

Details: This project opens up opportunities for Ukrainian businesses to receive grants of up to US$10 million, and the total project budget is US$188 million.

It is noted that the main goal of the project is to support the restoration of the green industry and ensure the long-term sustainable development of Ukraine.

In addition, the project is intended to have a socio-economic impact and support people affected by the war.

The project plan includes technology transfer, capacity building, and joint ventures in key high value-added industries.

Sectors to be supported under the project:

Agro-tech, value chains, and water management;

Production from biomass and unused products and development of the circular economy;

Digital transformation, active use of information technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence;

Sustainable energy systems, energy saving, industrial decarbonization, energy infrastructure management, and climate risk mitigation and adaptation;

Green hydrogen/ammonia;

Increasing the productivity of small and medium-sized businesses and tech solutions in the field of smart logistics;

Med-tech, telehealth and medical services.

Background:

Ukrainian and Japanese companies have signed 23 memoranda of economic cooperation ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 (URC2024).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a bilateral security agreement: Japan will provide Ukraine with US$4.5 billion in 2024.

