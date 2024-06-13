Ukraine signs security agreement with Japan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, signed a bilateral security agreement on 13 June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy states that in 2024, Japan will provide Ukraine with US$4.5 billion and "will continue to support us throughout the agreement’s entire 10-year term".

"This includes security and defence assistance, humanitarian aid, technical and financial cooperation, as well as joint efforts on the Peace Formula," he specified.

Zelenskyy added that the agreement provides for the sanctions against the aggressor state and the efforts to hold the aggressor accountable, as well as for Japan’s cooperation with Ukraine in reconstruction and recovery.

"For Japan, this type of agreement and this level of support is a breakthrough. We see this and thank Japan for its unwavering solidarity with our country and people, as well as for its dedication to protecting life and international law," Zelenskyy summed up.

Zelenskyy announced the signing of the security agreement with Japan earlier, ahead of his arrival at the G7 summit in Italy.

Jake Sullivan, Advisor to the US President for National Security, confirmed earlier that Kyiv and Washington would sign a bilateral security agreement on Thursday, 13 June.

However, the US admits that any future US president would be able to potentially leave the security agreement with Ukraine since it does not require ratification by Congress.

