All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine to sign security agreement with Japan at G7 summit

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoThursday, 13 June 2024, 12:14
Ukraine to sign security agreement with Japan at G7 summit
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President

On Thursday, 13 June, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Japan is expected to be signed, in addition to the agreement with the United States, which media already reported about.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy said that a security agreement is expected to be signed with the US and Japan. These agreements will complete the signing of such bilateral documents with the G7 countries, continuing the so-called Vilnius G7 declaration on the sidelines of the NATO summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "During our meetings with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as befits leaders of support for Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

He thanked his partners for their faith in Ukraine and its chances of winning the war. 

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Jake Sullivan, the United States National Security Advisor, confirmed yesterday that Kyiv and Washington will sign a bilateral security agreement on Thursday, 13 June.
  • However, the United States admits that any future president could withdraw from the security agreement with Ukraine since it does not provide for ratification by Congress. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyJapanPeace Formula
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Zelenskyy
Trump will be able to cancel security agreement that Biden and Zelenskyy plan to sign
Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia – video
Zelenskyy inspects German Patriot system intended for Ukraine – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: