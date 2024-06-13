Ukraine to sign security agreement with Japan at G7 summit

On Thursday, 13 June, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Japan is expected to be signed, in addition to the agreement with the United States, which media already reported about.

Details: Zelenskyy said that a security agreement is expected to be signed with the US and Japan. These agreements will complete the signing of such bilateral documents with the G7 countries, continuing the so-called Vilnius G7 declaration on the sidelines of the NATO summit on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "During our meetings with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as befits leaders of support for Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He thanked his partners for their faith in Ukraine and its chances of winning the war.

Jake Sullivan, the United States National Security Advisor, confirmed yesterday that Kyiv and Washington will sign a bilateral security agreement on Thursday, 13 June.

However, the United States admits that any future president could withdraw from the security agreement with Ukraine since it does not provide for ratification by Congress.

