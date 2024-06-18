Sisters Kichenok, Kostiuk and Yastremska to represent Ukraine in tennis at 2024 Olympic Games

Sisters Liudmyla Kichenok (17th in the doubles rankings) and Nadiia Kichenok (35th), Marta Kostiuk (16th) and Dayana Yastremska (27th) can take part in the tennis doubles tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Ukrainian Tennis Federation (FTU)

Details: The FTU and the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine nominated the tennis players to participate in the Olympics. The first preliminary lists of players in singles and doubles will be published on 4 July.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the list of tennis players who will play in the singles was announced. The Olympic tournament starts on 27 July and will last until 4 August.

Support UP or become our patron!