Over 70% of Ukrainians believe LGBT people should have equal rights

70.4% of Ukrainians believe that LGBT people should have the same rights as other citizens of Ukraine.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology at the request of the Nash Svit ("Our World") Centre from 26 May to 1 June 2024.

Details: In 2024, the percentage of those who have a neutral attitude towards LGBT people has increased (from 44.8% to 47.3%), and the percentage of those who cannot decide on their position or have a negative attitude towards LGBT people has decreased (from 38.2% to 32.1%).

14.1% of respondents said they had a positive attitude towards LGBT people. Sociologists report that women and young people were more likely to express such an attitude.

In three years, the gap between those who support civil partnerships for same-sex couples and those who opposed it has almost tripled – from 18.6% to 7%.

Thus, 28.7% of Ukrainians support and 25.6% of Ukrainians do not oppose same-sex marriage in the format of a registered civil partnership for LGBT people.

Among young people aged 18-29, the level of support for civil partnerships (37.3%) is already significantly higher than the negative attitude (24.9%).

The telephone survey involved 2,011 respondents over 18 living on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed:

2.4% for indicators close to 50%;

2.1% for indicators close to 25%;

1.5% for indicators close to 10%;

1.1% for indicators close to 5%.

