Over 70% of Ukrainians believe LGBT people should have equal rights

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 June 2024, 12:53
Over 70% of Ukrainians believe LGBT people should have equal rights
Stock photo: Igor Tishenko via Depositphotos

70.4% of Ukrainians believe that LGBT people should have the same rights as other citizens of Ukraine.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology at the request of the Nash Svit ("Our World") Centre from 26 May to 1 June 2024.

Details: In 2024, the percentage of those who have a neutral attitude towards LGBT people has increased (from 44.8% to 47.3%), and the percentage of those who cannot decide on their position or have a negative attitude towards LGBT people has decreased (from 38.2% to 32.1%).

14.1% of respondents said they had a positive attitude towards LGBT people. Sociologists report that women and young people were more likely to express such an attitude.

 
Infographic on attitudes towards LGBT people.
 Infographic: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

In three years, the gap between those who support civil partnerships for same-sex couples and those who opposed it has almost tripled – from 18.6% to 7%. 

 
Data on equal rights for LGBT people.
 Infographic: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology 

Thus, 28.7% of Ukrainians support and 25.6% of Ukrainians do not oppose same-sex marriage in the format of a registered civil partnership for LGBT people.

Among young people aged 18-29, the level of support for civil partnerships (37.3%) is already significantly higher than the negative attitude (24.9%). 

 
Support for same-sex marriage in the format of a registered partnership
Infographic: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

The telephone survey involved 2,011 respondents over 18 living on the territory controlled by Ukraine. 

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed:

  • 2.4% for indicators close to 50%;
  • 2.1% for indicators close to 25%;
  • 1.5% for indicators close to 10%;
  • 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.

