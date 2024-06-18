H&M starts liquidation process of its Russian branch

The main legal entity of the Swedish retailer H&M has launched the liquidation process of its Russian branch.

Source: Vedomosti, a Russian news outlet

Details: According to the register, the company is in the process of liquidation. It was approved on 17 June 2024.

Advertisement:

Background: The Swedish retailer H&M, which has been operating in Russia since 2009, confirmed the closure of all Russian stores.

Support UP or become our patron!