H&M starts liquidation process of its Russian branch

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 18 June 2024, 14:17
H&M sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

The main legal entity of the Swedish retailer H&M has launched the liquidation process of its Russian branch.

Source: Vedomosti, a Russian news outlet

Details: According to the register, the company is in the process of liquidation. It was approved on 17 June 2024.

Background: The Swedish retailer H&M, which has been operating in Russia since 2009, confirmed the closure of all Russian stores.

Subjects: businessRussia
