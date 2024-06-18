H&M starts liquidation process of its Russian branch
Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 14:17
The main legal entity of the Swedish retailer H&M has launched the liquidation process of its Russian branch.
Source: Vedomosti, a Russian news outlet
Details: According to the register, the company is in the process of liquidation. It was approved on 17 June 2024.
Background: The Swedish retailer H&M, which has been operating in Russia since 2009, confirmed the closure of all Russian stores.
