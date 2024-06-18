All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's foreign minister believes "right tools" will bring Ukrainians back from abroad

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 15:09
Ukraine's foreign minister believes right tools will bring Ukrainians back from abroad
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that "the right tools and interaction" will encourage Ukrainians to return from abroad.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Kuleba at a joint press conference with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that Ukrainians cannot be "pushed" to return home.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We need to find the right words, the right tools and the right interaction. Here [when it comes to the issue of Ukrainians returning – ed.] we cannot push," Kuleba said, without specifying which tools he had in mind. 

Kuleba said the governments of the countries that have the largest numbers of Ukrainian citizens have indicated that while they are happy to have Ukrainians living and working there and adapting to their societies, they also want to help them to return.

"They [the governments] have very little room to manoeuvre, because you can’t do this by force. And it’s the same for us," the foreign minister said.

Advertisement:

Kuleba pointed out that some Ukrainians abroad have nowhere to go back to, or are unable to return due to illness, the need to care for loved ones, or other pressing humanitarian difficulties.

"I think that if that group [of people] is set aside, for the remainder of Ukrainians who are now overseas, all of us here in this room, those who are now sitting their exams at universities, going to work in fields, in factories, or in business, serve as a clear proof that you can live, develop, and raise children in Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
We understand that Ukraine will have to talk to Russia – ​​Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Given whining of Russian propaganda, new US sanctions hit where it hurts most
Ukraine's Foreign Minister expects conference to launch EU accession talks will take place on 25 June
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: