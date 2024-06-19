All Sections
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 19:29
Patriot. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States will be unable to equip Switzerland with missiles for Patriot air defence systems within the projected time frame due to their prioritisation of fresh deliveries to Ukraine.

Source: Swiss tabloid Blick, citing sources, and later the information was confirmed by the government of the country, reports European Pravda 

Details: Switzerland's Federal Office for Defence Procurement announced Wednesday that deliveries of Patriot missiles will be delayed due to a US government decision and will most likely not be able to proceed as planned.

It was projected that the Swiss army would adopt PAC-3 MSE guided missiles for the Patriot air defence system in 2030 and 2031. This timing might now be shifted due to the agreement's reference to foreshadowing conditions, which the United States refers to as the conflict in Ukraine.

Quote: "Switzerland again needs an independent and strong defence industry, as well as diversification of purchases between manufacturers and countries," the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement emphasised.

Switzerland announced the signing of a contract with the US government for the purchase of PAC-3 MSE guided missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in October 2023.

The PAC-3 MSE (Missile Segment Enhancement) is the newest type of missile for the Patriot and is mainly used to defend against short-range warheads.

The new weapons are part of the Swiss Armed Forces' Air2030 air defence upgrading programme. Within the initiative, the country has also reached an agreement to purchase new F-35A aircraft.

