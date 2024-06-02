Oil refinery on fire in Russia, fatalities reported – photo

Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

A fire broke out at a Lukoil company’s refinery in Komi Republic, Russian Federation; several people have been killed.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Russian website Meduza

Details: The fire started at an enterprise in the city of Ukhta.

Many Russian media outlets report that two people were killed. Officially, the authorities admitted that "there are dead and injured," but did not provide specific numbers.

Baza said that "a few explosions" were heard in the tank near the refinery prior to the fire.

The tank's roof is partially demolished, but the authorities dismiss the possibility of a drone strike.

The head of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, said that the fire "is not related to attacks by unmanned vehicles," and, according to early reports, the reason was "non-compliance with technical safety rules."

