Ukrainian football player Zinchenko to release autobiography in English

Oleksandr Zinchenko during the UEFA Champions League match on 20 September, 2023 in London. Stock photo: Visionhaus, Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko, a midfielder for the Ukrainian national team, is soon to release an autobiography in English.

Source: Bloomsbury

Details: The book titled Believe will be formally released on 24 October 2024. It is now possible to pre-order for £19.8. A digital edition is also available for £15.4.

"The remarkable story of the footballer who battled against the odds to achieve his dreams – only to see his country having to fight to survive, after the shocking invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the description says.

Book Believe by Oleksandr Zinchenko Screenshot: Bloomsbury

