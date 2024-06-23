All Sections
Ukrainian football player Zinchenko to release autobiography in English

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 23 June 2024, 12:51
Ukrainian football player Zinchenko to release autobiography in English
Oleksandr Zinchenko during the UEFA Champions League match on 20 September, 2023 in London. Stock photo: Visionhaus, Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko, a midfielder for the Ukrainian national team, is soon to release an autobiography in English.

Source: Bloomsbury 

Details: The book titled Believe will be formally released on 24 October 2024. It is now possible to pre-order for £19.8. A digital edition is also available for £15.4.

"The remarkable story of the footballer who battled against the odds to achieve his dreams – only to see his country having to fight to survive, after the shocking invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the description says.

 
Book Believe by Oleksandr Zinchenko
Screenshot: Bloomsbury 

Ukraine previously defeated Slovakia in the second round of the Euro-2024 group stage. In the following round, the Ukrainians will face Belgium, while Slovakia will stand against Romania. The matches will take place on 26 June.

