Ukraine wins bronze in relay at European Aquatics Championships for first time in 18 years

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 23 June 2024, 22:23
Ukraine wins bronze in relay at European Aquatics Championships for first time in 18 years
Ilia Linnyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian national team won bronze in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian team consisting of Oleksandr Zheltiakov, Volodymyr Lisovets, Arsenii Kovaliov and Ilia Linnyk swam the distance in 3.33,50 minutes.

The Austrians won the gold medal (3.33,41), while Poland took second place (3.33,44).

Results of the 4x100m relay final

 

The Ukrainians were the leaders until the last stage; however, on Linnyk's last swim, the blue-yellows lost first place.

This is Ukraine's first medal in the 4x100m medley relay in 18 years at the European Aquatics Championships.

Earlier, other Ukrainian swimmers, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Vladyslav Bukhov, won awards in individual competitions.

