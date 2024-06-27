Lithuania to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine
Thursday, 27 June 2024, 08:44
Lithuania has decided to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine's security and defence sector.
Source: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Nausėda said this was the decision of the country's State Defence Council at its meeting on Wednesday.
Quote: "Lithuania will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine until victory. We will always support freedom."
Today at the State Defense Council meeting, we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for security& defense support to #Ukraine.— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) June 26, 2024
Lithuania will continue to stand firmly with 🇺🇦 until victory. We will always support freedom.#SlavaUkraïni pic.twitter.com/NNZh3oh9C3
Background:
- The day before, it was reported that Lithuania had allocated an additional €136 million for defence, which means the country's defence budget would now amount to more than 3% of its GDP.
- Lithuania is already one of the countries that spend the most on defence in NATO relative to the size of its economy.
- Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that more than 20 allies would reach or even exceed the 2% of GDP target this year.
- Polish President Andrzej Duda wants to promote the idea of raising the target to 3% of GDP.
