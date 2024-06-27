All Sections
Lithuania to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine

Andrii SynyavskyiThursday, 27 June 2024, 08:44
Lithuania to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine
Lithuania has decided to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine's security and defence sector.

Source: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda said this was the decision of the country's State Defence Council at its meeting on Wednesday.

Quote: "Lithuania will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine until victory. We will always support freedom."

Background:

  • The day before, it was reported that Lithuania had allocated an additional €136 million for defence, which means the country's defence budget would now amount to more than 3% of its GDP.
  • Lithuania is already one of the countries that spend the most on defence in NATO relative to the size of its economy.
  • Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that more than 20 allies would reach or even exceed the 2% of GDP target this year.
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda wants to promote the idea of raising the target to 3% of GDP.

