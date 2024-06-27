All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government refutes reports of EU plans to impose duties on eggs and sugar from Ukraine

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 14:51
Ukrainian government refutes reports of EU plans to impose duties on eggs and sugar from Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian government has checked media reports, claiming that the EU plans to launch a safeguard duty mechanism on more Ukrainian goods in the coming days, and they have not been confirmed.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, told European Pravda in Brussels

Details: Stefanishyna, currently on a working visit to European institutions, insists that the EU has no such plans. "No new decisions on the reintroduction of duties on Ukrainian goods by the EU are being planned for the time being," she said.

Advertisement:

Therefore, the official insisted that the information disseminated by the Financial Times, claiming that the EU intends to reintroduce duties on imports of Ukrainian sugar and eggs as early as 28 June, was false.

Background: In the spring, the EU created a safeguard mechanism to restrict free trade with Ukraine. In June, this mechanism was applied for the first time and covered only one import item – Ukrainian oats. "Trade liberalisation between Ukraine and the EU is still in place," said Stefanishyna, stressing that she does not anticipate any new restrictions.

Earlier, the Financial Times claimed that the EU would reintroduce duties on Ukrainian eggs and sugar, using a safeguard mechanism in case of the exports exceeding quota.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: