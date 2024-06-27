Ukrainian government refutes reports of EU plans to impose duties on eggs and sugar from Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has checked media reports, claiming that the EU plans to launch a safeguard duty mechanism on more Ukrainian goods in the coming days, and they have not been confirmed.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, told European Pravda in Brussels

Details: Stefanishyna, currently on a working visit to European institutions, insists that the EU has no such plans. "No new decisions on the reintroduction of duties on Ukrainian goods by the EU are being planned for the time being," she said.

Therefore, the official insisted that the information disseminated by the Financial Times, claiming that the EU intends to reintroduce duties on imports of Ukrainian sugar and eggs as early as 28 June, was false.

Background: In the spring, the EU created a safeguard mechanism to restrict free trade with Ukraine. In June, this mechanism was applied for the first time and covered only one import item – Ukrainian oats. "Trade liberalisation between Ukraine and the EU is still in place," said Stefanishyna, stressing that she does not anticipate any new restrictions.

Earlier, the Financial Times claimed that the EU would reintroduce duties on Ukrainian eggs and sugar, using a safeguard mechanism in case of the exports exceeding quota.

