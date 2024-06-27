All Sections
International Olympic Committee allows 8 Russian tennis players to compete at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 June 2024, 22:55
International Olympic Committee allows 8 Russian tennis players to compete at 2024 Olympics
Stock photo: Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has authorised eight Russian tennis players to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Source: International Olympic Committee 

Details: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Roman Safiullin, Daria Kasatkina, Lyudmila Samsonova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Mirra Andreeva have all been permitted to compete in the games.

Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka have also been authorised to compete.

Previously, it was claimed that Rublev, Khachanov, Kasatkina, Samsonova, and Sabalenka had refused to compete.

The tennis competition at the 2024 Olympics will take place on clay courts from 27 July to 4 August.

Due to worldwide pressure, the Russians are refusing to participate in the Olympic Games 2024. This is supported by declarations from representatives from fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, rowing, shooting, gymnastics, and archery.

The Ukrainian National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have issued instructions for Ukrainian athletes who will be in contact with Russians and Belarusians during the Olympics.

Subjects: sport
sport
