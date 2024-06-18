Russian fencer curses out Ukrainian opponent refusing to shake hands – video

A controversial event occurred during the European Fencing Championships in Basel, involving Ukrainian Olena Kryvytska and Russian Maya Guchmazova, who represented Georgia.

Source: Champion

After the fight, which Kryvytska won with the score of 15:9, the Ukrainian refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent. Guchmazova cursed in response: "Fu**, why are they allowed sh** like this, who the fu** do they think they are?"

Video of the incident is below

🇺🇦Українська фехтувальниця Олена Кривицька після поєдинку Чемпіонату Європи відмовилася тиснути руку російській фехтувальниці з грузинським паспортом Майї Гучмазовій.



Росіянка відреагувала на вчинок українки нецензурною лексикою.



Відео: Анастасія Самко pic.twitter.com/Rh4kK1Q96i — Base of Ukrainian sports 🇺🇦 (@Ukrsportbase) June 18, 2024

