All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian fencer curses out Ukrainian opponent refusing to shake hands – video

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 June 2024, 15:49
Russian fencer curses out Ukrainian opponent refusing to shake hands – video
Stock photo: Getty Images

A controversial event occurred during the European Fencing Championships in Basel, involving Ukrainian Olena Kryvytska and Russian Maya Guchmazova, who represented Georgia.

Source: Champion

After the fight, which Kryvytska won with the score of 15:9, the Ukrainian refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent. Guchmazova cursed in response: "Fu**, why are they allowed sh** like this, who the fu** do they think they are?"

Advertisement:

Video of the incident is below .

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
sport
International Olympic Committee admits 25 "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus to 2024 Olympic Games
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh become European champion in high jump
Two Ukrainians win bronze at European Cup in Madrid
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: