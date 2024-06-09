All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh become European champion in high jump

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 June 2024, 23:15
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh become European champion in high jump
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won gold in the high jump for the second time in a row at the European Athletics Championships.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Maguchikh started with a height of 1.90m and gradually took 1.95m, 1.97m, 1.99m and on the second attemptб took 2.01m. She was ahead of Serbian Angelina Topić (1.97m) in the fight for the victory.

Advertisement:

This is Yaroslava’s second victory at the continental championships. She first won the European Athletics Championships in 2022.

Another Ukrainian, Iryna Herashchenko, won bronze with a height of 1.95m. It took Iryna three attempts to clear the height of 1.97m.

European Championships

Advertisement:

Women's high jump

Final, 9 June

  1. Yaroslava Maguchikh (Ukraine) – 2.01
  2. Angelina Topić (Serbia) – 1.97 m
  3. Iryna Gerashchenko (Ukraine) – 1.95 m

The European Athletics Championships will last until 12 June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
sport
Two Ukrainians win bronze at European Cup in Madrid
Ukraine's Olympic football team defeats Panama
Ukraine's national team wins third stage in artistic swimming World Cup
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: