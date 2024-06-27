Managers of Ukrainian furniture firm suspected of supplying products to Russia worth millions of euros

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served six senior managers of a Kharkiv-based company with a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state of Russia.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)

Details: The investigation revealed that the managers and owners of a leading Ukrainian furniture company in the city of Kharkiv transferred manufacturing equipment to a Russian firm they headed, using companies they controlled in Türkiye and Poland.

Advertisement:

The PGO noted that they had arranged dozens of large deliveries of their products to the territory of Russia in 2022-2023.

The number of contracts they have concluded to supply products through proxy firms to Russia has amounted to millions of euros since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The products transported to Russia with the assistance of the suspects were sold to Russian state-owned firms – Rosagrolising JSC [Joint-Stock Company], Rostelecom PJSC [Private Joint-Stock Company], Sberbank PJSC, MTS PJSC, Moscow Credit Bank PJSC, Tinkoff JSC, K-Technologies JSC, which are subject to sanctions. Furthermore, the sales revenue amounted to tens of millions of Russian roubles," the PGO said.

Advertisement:

It was also established that the Russian company headed by the suspects made payments to Russia's Federal Tax Service in 2022-2023, totalling RUB 140 million (roughly US$1.5 million).

The press service added that searches were conducted at the suspects' production facilities and homes. Documents, computer equipment, and phones have been seized.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restriction in the form of remand in custody is currently being considered.

Background: The court found guilty and sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison Dmytro Sviatash, a former Ukrainian lawmaker, for calling for changes to the borders of Ukraine, legalisation of property and fraud worth UAH 2.2 billion (roughly US$54.2 million).

Support UP or become our patron!