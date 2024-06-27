Managers of Ukrainian furniture firm suspected of supplying products to Russia worth millions of euros
Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served six senior managers of a Kharkiv-based company with a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state of Russia.
Source: press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)
Details: The investigation revealed that the managers and owners of a leading Ukrainian furniture company in the city of Kharkiv transferred manufacturing equipment to a Russian firm they headed, using companies they controlled in Türkiye and Poland.
The PGO noted that they had arranged dozens of large deliveries of their products to the territory of Russia in 2022-2023.
The number of contracts they have concluded to supply products through proxy firms to Russia has amounted to millions of euros since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"The products transported to Russia with the assistance of the suspects were sold to Russian state-owned firms – Rosagrolising JSC [Joint-Stock Company], Rostelecom PJSC [Private Joint-Stock Company], Sberbank PJSC, MTS PJSC, Moscow Credit Bank PJSC, Tinkoff JSC, K-Technologies JSC, which are subject to sanctions. Furthermore, the sales revenue amounted to tens of millions of Russian roubles," the PGO said.
It was also established that the Russian company headed by the suspects made payments to Russia's Federal Tax Service in 2022-2023, totalling RUB 140 million (roughly US$1.5 million).
The press service added that searches were conducted at the suspects' production facilities and homes. Documents, computer equipment, and phones have been seized.
The issue of choosing a pre-trial restriction in the form of remand in custody is currently being considered.
