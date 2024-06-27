All Sections
Germany to help modernise energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast – photos

Economichna PravdaThursday, 27 June 2024, 21:47
Vitalii Kim met with Martin Jäger. Photo: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Germany will contribute to the modernisation of Mykolaiv Oblast’s energy infrastructure, particularly by subsidising the procurement of new sources of power and heat generation.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration on Facebook 

Details: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, met with Martin Jäger, Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine. During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in funding the purchase of additional sources of energy and heat generation, as well as preliminary agreements struck with German partners at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

"Germany remains a reliable partner for Ukraine. We are ready to promote the introduction of new technologies in the field of energy generation and support innovative projects," Jäger said. 

Kim said cooperation with German partners would enable not only the modernisation of Mykolaiv Oblast’s infrastructure but also its resilience to future obstacles. "The introduction of additional sources of energy generation, such as cogeneration plants, will ensure greater reliability of our power system," he concluded. 

Subjects: Germanyaid for UkraineMykolaiv Oblast
