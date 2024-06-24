German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suggested that one of the reasons for the declining popularity of the ruling coalition in Germany’s east is the government's policy towards Ukraine. However, he has emphasised that there is no alternative to this policy.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the German television news service Tagesschau

Quote: "That's true that there are many citizens who do not agree with our support for Ukraine and who also disagree with the sanctions we have imposed against Russia. This has also been reflected in the election results, but I believe there is currently no alternative to changing this [support for Ukraine – ed. ]."

Details: Scholz noted this fact, particularly in the context of the disappointing election results for his Social Democratic Party in the European Parliament elections in Germany’s east.

He reiterated that it was Russia that attacked Ukraine and that its aggressive war "is an attempt to redraw the map".

Scholz summarised that Russia had cancelled the decades-old agreement not to change borders by force.

Background:

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner urged the government to be more open about its policy towards Ukraine in Germany’s east.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned of serious consequences for Europe if Ukraine does not receive sufficient support to defend itself against Russia.

