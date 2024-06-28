Over 12,000 Ukrainian schools supplied with power generators – Prime Minister

Ukrainian educational institutions have had over 12,000 power generators available as of today. Approximately 50% of schools could sustain the educational process using alternative power sources by the end of the school year.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, following a meeting with the oblast military administration heads regarding preparations for the new academic year

Details: The Ministry of Education have stated that over 7,300 schools (58%) are conducting in-person classes in 2024, accommodating more than 1.7 million students. Another 2,400 schools (19%) are operating remotely and 2,800 schools (22%) are using a hybrid model.

The government has allocated 2.5 billion hryvnias [US$61.7 million] for ensuring safe conditions in schools this year. Funds have been allocated for 50 projects, covering shelters for 10,500 schools, with conditions suitable for organising classes in shelters in over 5,000 of them.

In addition, 1 billion UAH (roughly US$24,400) will be spent on purchasing school buses this year.

At the meeting, Shmyhal also instructed oblast heads to assess educational institutions for their readiness for the upcoming heating season.

