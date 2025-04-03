All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 3 April 2025, 17:02
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine, the United States and the European Union are fully united on the goal of achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible. He emphasised that diplomatic dialogue can only begin some time after a full ceasefire is in place.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with the heads of Chernihiv Oblast hromadas [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "We want the war to end as soon as possible.

In Saudi Arabia, we agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. The Russians have not agreed to this yet – we can see that. However, we know that talks between the Americans and the Russians on this issue are ongoing. They are not public, but they are happening.

Today, although we may see some things differently, we are absolutely united with the Americans and Europeans – even if everyone has their own interests – on the issue of ending the war as quickly as possible.

The issue now is putting pressure on the Russians to get there. I believe this can be achieved in the coming weeks, or perhaps months – things may develop differently. This applies especially to the hot phase of the war. A full ceasefire is the right step and one that Ukraine has agreed to and supports."

Details: Zelenskyy said diplomatic dialogue can be discussed only after the ceasefire is fully in place. Otherwise, he warned, it would be perceived as coercion.

Background: 

  • President Zelenskyy stressed that in order to achieve a just peace, Ukraine will not recognise Russian-occupied territories and will not agree to reduce its army. 
  • President Zelenskyy believes that the Kremlin is "blatantly making a mockery" of Western efforts to stop the war that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unleashed against Ukraine.

