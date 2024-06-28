Historic achievement: 8 Ukrainian women will compete at Wimbledon Championships for first time ever

Eight Ukrainian tennis players will compete in the main draw of the Wimbledon Championships 2024, setting a new national record for Ukraine.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Prior to that, the largest number of Ukrainian women competing in the tournament was seven, achieved in 2008.

Advertisement:

The tournament's line-up features Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostiuk, Daiana Yastremska, Lesia Tsurenko, Anhelina Kalinina, and Kateryna Baindl.

Earlier, Yuliia Starodubtseva and Daryna Snihur successfully passed the qualification stage, marking their debut in the main draw.

Two other Ukrainian players, Katarina Zavatska and Anastasiia Sobolieva, failed to pass the qualification.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!