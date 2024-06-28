Prominent Ukrainian inventor and scout Liubomyr Romankiv dies in US

Liubomyr Romankiv, a Ukrainian inventor, scientist, philanthropist and member of the Plast National Scout Organisation of Ukraine, the largest Scouting organisation in Ukraine, died at the age of 93 in the US on the night of 27-28 June.

Source: Yurii Yuzych, Ukrainian historian and scout

Details: Liubomyr Romankiv was born on 17 April 1931, in the city of Zhovkva in Lviv Oblast. Since his early years, he has been an active participant in the Ukrainian Plast organisation and then became one of its main leaders.

Advertisement:

During his career, Romankiv was a prominent scientist at the IBM technological corporation, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of computers and software.

Romankiv is the author and co-author of over 65 patents, specifically those concerning recording and reading information from hard drives. In 2008, he was rewarded with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise for his significant personal contribution to the development of the Ukrainian scout movement.

Romankiv received awards for his achievements, including the Perkin Medal, the Vittorio de Nora Medal, the Morris N. Liebman Memorial Award and the Inventor of the Year title.

Advertisement:

Romankiv was not only a prominent scientist but also an active scout. He has been the head scout for many years. He was also the initiator and organiser of many scout events, mainly assemblies, camps and jamborees, a traditional gathering of scouts.

Earlier, Stefan Romaniv, a Ukrainian public and political activist, died in Warsaw at the age of 68. He was the first deputy President of the Ukrainian World Congress, chairman of the Commission on Recognition of the Holodomor [artificial famine organised by the Soviet Union in Ukraine in 1932–33] as Genocide against the Ukrainian People, and the head of the governing body of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists.

Support UP or become our patron!