Kremlin labels new EU chief diplomat "rabidly Russophobic" and expects nothing good from new EU leadership

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that the prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels are poor following the approval of Kaja Kallas as the head of European diplomacy at the EU summit.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Ms Kallas (...) has not demonstrated any diplomatic inclinations so far and is well known in our country for her absolutely intransigent and sometimes even rabidly Russophobic remarks. Therefore, we do not think that European diplomacy will act in any way to normalise relations [with Russia].

The prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels are poor," Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on Kallas' appointment.

Peskov also commented on Ursula von der Leyen's reappointment to the post of European Commission President at the same summit.

"As for Ms von der Leyen, she is already well-known. In this case, we are only talking about the topic of relations with Russia. Ms von der Leyen is not in favour of normalising relations between the EU and Russia; that's how we know and remember her. Nothing has changed in this regard," Peskov said.

Background: Late on 27 June, EU leaders approved a new EU leadership for the next five years. Kaja Kallas was elected as the EU's chief diplomat, automatically becoming the vice president of the European Commission.

