All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin labels new EU chief diplomat "rabidly Russophobic" and expects nothing good from new EU leadership

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 28 June 2024, 17:00
Kremlin labels new EU chief diplomat rabidly Russophobic and expects nothing good from new EU leadership
Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that the prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels are poor following the approval of Kaja Kallas as the head of European diplomacy at the EU summit.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Ms Kallas (...) has not demonstrated any diplomatic inclinations so far and is well known in our country for her absolutely intransigent and sometimes even rabidly Russophobic remarks. Therefore, we do not think that European diplomacy will act in any way to normalise relations [with Russia].

Advertisement:

The prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels are poor," Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on Kallas' appointment.

Peskov also commented on Ursula von der Leyen's reappointment to the post of European Commission President at the same summit.

"As for Ms von der Leyen, she is already well-known. In this case, we are only talking about the topic of relations with Russia. Ms von der Leyen is not in favour of normalising relations between the EU and Russia; that's how we know and remember her. Nothing has changed in this regard," Peskov said.

Advertisement:

Background: Late on 27 June, EU leaders approved a new EU leadership for the next five years. Kaja Kallas was elected as the EU's chief diplomat, automatically becoming the vice president of the European Commission.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: