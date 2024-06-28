All Sections
Ukraine's DTEK energy company assures all power plants will be repaired, although it may take years

Economichna PravdaFriday, 28 June 2024, 20:12
Ildar Salieiev, CEO of DTEK. Photo: his Facebook page

Ukraine’s DTEK energy company states that all power plants damaged during the war would be repaired, but this may take years.

Source: Ildar Salieiev, CEO of DTEK, on Facebook

Details: According to Salieiev, the corporation now does not even consider any infrastructure "unrepairable". All of the operations will be restored eventually. The Russians attacked DTEK’s thermal power plants over 180 times. Overall, 90% of generating capacity was lost.

"Because of the scale of the destruction, repairs will take years rather than months. This is primarily a matter of timing and the availability of the necessary equipment. Orders for the fabrication of equipment are placed in companies on every continent," Salieiev stated.

According to preliminary corporate estimates, the losses amount to US$350 million, with DTEK Energy alone spending UAH 4 billion (about US$98 million) this year on thermal power plant maintenance. "This is our main strategy for the year. Our people worldwide are looking for more equipment that can be acquired, moved, and installed," the CEO explained.

He also indicated that information on thermal power plant repairs was kept hidden for security reasons.

Background: Svitlana Onyshchuk, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, recently stated that the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant, which was severely damaged during Russian bombardment, can’t be repaired.

