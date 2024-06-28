All Sections
South Korea adds 243 more products to the list of goods banned for export to Russia and Belarus

Economichna PravdaFriday, 28 June 2024, 22:18

The South Korean Ministry of Industry has added another 243 items that could potentially be used for military purposes to the list of goods banned for export to Russia and Belarus.

Source: Yonhap Korean news agency

Details: It is noted that the decision will increase the number of such goods to 1,402 units, for which South Korea has tightened control over the supply of such goods after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry reports that the new list includes metal cutting equipment, parts of optical devices, and sensors.

"Items on the list are prohibited from being shipped to Russia and Belarus, although the government can grant approval on a case-by-case basis, particularly for business deals made prior to the announcement," the statement said.

The new restrictions should come into force by the end of August after the necessary procedures are completed.

The report adds that one of the main reasons for the expansion of export controls against Russia was the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang by South Korea's National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin.

Background: South Korea has imposed sanctions on four Russian vessels and eight North Korean vessels for engaging in illegal arms and fuel trafficking and other activities that violate UN Security Council resolutions.

