Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 65 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 June 2024, 07:47
Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 65 artillery systems over past day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,290 soldiers and more than 200 pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • 512,420 (+1,290) military personnel;
  • 7,794 (+15) tanks;
  • 15,020 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,345 (+65) artillery systems;
  • 1,092 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 827 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,766 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,268 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,228 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,211 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

 The data is being confirmed.

