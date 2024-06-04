Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 65 artillery systems over past day
Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 07:47
Russian forces have lost 1,290 soldiers and more than 200 pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 512,420 (+1,290) military personnel;
- 7,794 (+15) tanks;
- 15,020 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,345 (+65) artillery systems;
- 1,092 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 827 (+3) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,766 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,268 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,228 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,211 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
