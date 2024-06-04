Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 65 artillery systems over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,290 soldiers and more than 200 pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

512,420 (+1,290) military personnel;

7,794 (+15) tanks;

15,020 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;

13,345 (+65) artillery systems;

1,092 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

827 (+3) air defence systems;

357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,766 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,268 (+0) cruise missiles;

27 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,228 (+69) vehicles and tankers;

2,211 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

