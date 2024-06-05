Russians attack village in Kherson Oblast during humanitarian aid delivery: two people injured
Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:20
On Wednesday, 5 June, the Russians attacked the village of Inhulets, Kherson Oblast, during a distribution of humanitarian aid, injuring two men.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Russian forces attacked the village of Inhulets. Two men, 58 and 47 years old, were struck by the enemy while receiving humanitarian aid."
Details: The men were reportedly taken to hospital. Doctors are conducting examinations and providing them with the necessary assistance.
