EU working closely with Ukraine to restore electricity supply

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 14:04
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union reacted to Ukraine's devastating power loss caused by Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Source: Tim McPhie, spokesman for the European Commission, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The representative of the European Commission was asked if the European Union has received requests for adequate assistance from Ukraine, particularly in relation to winter preparations.

Quote: "We are working very closely with the Ukrainian authorities to provide support either in the form of electricity exports from the EU to Ukraine or in the form of equipment," he stated.

McPhir added that officials from Ukrainian central and regional authorities are putting together a list of urgent needs for the European Commission.

"I assure you that we are in constant contact, and there is a very strong desire from the governments of the EU member states, as well as representatives of the industry, to provide the assistance that Ukraine needs," McPhie stated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy indicated that it would engage with partners from the EBRD and the European Investment Bank to promptly raise funding from the Ukraine Facility for energy recovery.

Previously it was reported that Estonia will transfer a power unit from the Auvere power plant and electric motors to Ukraine.

The Swedish government announced the allocation of 650 million Swedish kronor (about US$61 million) to Ukraine to support the country's energy system.

On 21 May, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock examined one of Ukraine's largest thermal power plants that had been destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

