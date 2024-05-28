Sweden to provide Ukraine with over US$60 million to aid Ukraine's energy system

The Swedish government has announced the allocation of 650 million Swedish kronor (about US$61 million) to Ukraine to support the country's energy system.

Source: press service of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The additional support will help to ensure electricity supply, allowing Ukrainian facilities such as schools, hospitals, transportation, water supply, and businesses to continue to operate.

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell stated that access to energy is critical to the growth of Ukrainian society, economy, and business.

Quote: "Russia is progressively launching targeted strikes on Ukraine's electricity sector in order to disrupt critical social infrastructure. To increase Ukraine’s resilience, we are expanding our support for the energy industry," the minister said.

The new Swedish package is divided into two parts: SEK 500 million will be granted by the Energy Community Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, while SEK 150 million will be allocated by the United Nations Development Programme.

