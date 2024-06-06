All Sections
Russia has lost 515,000 personnel since beginning of full-scale war

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 June 2024, 07:48
Russia has lost 515,000 personnel since beginning of full-scale war
Ukrainian forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces injured or killed 1,300 Russian military personnel and destroyed 22 Russian tanks and 40 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • Around 515,000 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 7,828 (+22) tanks;
  • 15,076 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,433 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,095 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 831 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,846 (+41) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,270 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,360 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,230 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

 The data is being confirmed.

Subjects: Russia
