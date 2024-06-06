Russia has lost 515,000 personnel since beginning of full-scale war
Thursday, 6 June 2024, 07:48
Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces injured or killed 1,300 Russian military personnel and destroyed 22 Russian tanks and 40 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- Around 515,000 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 7,828 (+22) tanks;
- 15,076 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,433 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,095 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 831 (+1) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,846 (+41) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,270 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,360 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,230 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
