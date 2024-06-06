All Sections
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 6 June 2024, 18:08
Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena arrived at Omaha Beach, where a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy will be held.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Le Figaro

The Zelenskyys were met by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

As noted, the audience met the Ukrainian president with loud applause.

Zelenskyy will also hold meetings with US President Joe Biden. The day after the Normandy celebrations Zelenskyy is expected in Paris.

Zelenskyy will also meet with French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu and visit the KNDS Group companies near Paris, where artillery ammunition is manufactured.

The visit's programme also includes Zelenskyy's speech at the rostrum of the National Assembly, the Lower House of the French parliament, and talks with its head, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who came to Ukraine in March.

It also became known that Zelenskyy will take part in the G7 summit on 13-15 June in Italy.

Subjects: ZelenskyyFrance
