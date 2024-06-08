All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Stoltenberg abandons idea of ​​€100 billion fund for Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 08:41
Stoltenberg abandons idea of ​​€100 billion fund for Ukraine
Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has abandoned plans to create a five-year military aid fund for Ukraine after facing opposition from Alliance members.

Source: Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: According to a new proposal that could gain the support of NATO defence ministers when they meet in Brussels next week, Alliance members will commit to spending at least €40 billion annually on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said this aligns with the average annual contributions since Russia's invasion in 2022.

NATO will set donation targets for each country based on their gross domestic product (GDP) percentage. NATO will likely publish these figures in an annual report. 

The aim is to provide greater transparency on what allies supply to Ukraine while also applying soft pressure on those who fail to meet their commitments. The US is expected to cover about half of the aid, with the rest coming from other Alliance members.

Advertisement:

Earlier, Stoltenberg had proposed a plan for a pooled US$100 billion contribution from Alliance members over five years. However, allies questioned its viability due to reluctance to commit to new funds and concerns about potentially misleading Ukraine. 

Although the new plan won't involve new funds, NATO hopes it will offer Kyiv more predictability regarding support levels in the coming years.

According to sources, this proposal has great support from nearly all Alliance members. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has requested that his country be allowed to reject any deepened support for Ukraine. 

According to the sources, Türkiye has expressed concerns about other parts of the Ukrainian aid package that need to be agreed upon by leaders in Washington.

NATO also proposes taking over the operational duties of the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which coordinates weapon supplies from around 50 countries to Ukraine. Türkiye has urged caution to ensure that any coordination of military aid does not give the impression of greater allied involvement in the war.

Background: In April, under NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal, NATO agreed to start planning long-term military support for Ukraine by creating a €100 billion fund.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
NATO
There should be no restrictions on Ukraine using Western weapons to strike Russia – NATO Military Committee head
NATO leaders will discuss assistance to Ukraine on upcoming summit, but not its accession
Ukrainian government outlines expectations of NATO Washington Summit
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: